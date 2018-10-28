Rondo had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 loss to the Spurs.

Rondo returned after missing three games due to suspension, and came off the bench, playing 29 minutes in total. Despite moving to the bench, Rondo saw more playing time than Lonzo Ball who managed just 26 minutes himself. Rondo's role moving forward appears to be one that should allow him to produce some sporadic standard league value. That being said, he is going to be tough to roster given the slight uncertainty and lack of wide-ranging production.