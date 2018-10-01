Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Posts 11 assists, seven boards
Rondo accrued two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 assists and seven rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Rondo wasn't looking to get himself involved offensively, but he was excellent in finding his teammates and committed only two turnovers. His actual role remains a little unclear considering Lonzo Ball's presence -- Ball didn't play while recovering from knee surgery -- but Rondo has never had trouble racking up big assist numbers in limited action.
