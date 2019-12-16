Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Posts 11 points, five dimes in win
Rondo scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 101-96 victory over the Hawks on Sunday.
One game after dropping a goose egg in the points column, Rondo posted a solid night for fantasy owners. The veteran is putting up a career-high in threes, and his 47.5 percent from deep going into this game has been a significant contributing factor to helping the Lakers become a top five team in three-point percentage. However, his newfound, deep-range stroke is not enough to make him a must-own player.
