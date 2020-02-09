Rondo finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-120 win against the Warriors.

Rondo was surprisingly aggressive and dependable from three, shooting over 50 percent with at least five shots for the first time this campaign. The 33-year-old continues to be an enigma and will see his fluctuating production tested again on Monday versus a Suns team that limited him to his worst home showing this season, just one assist on Jan. 1.