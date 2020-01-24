Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Probable again
Rondo is probable for Saturday's game against Philadelphia due to a right finger injury.
Rondo has now played in three straight games since being sidelined with the finger injury for three contests, so the expectation is that he'll be good to go Saturday, barring any last-minutes setbacks.
