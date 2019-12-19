Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Probable Thursday
Rondo is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a left hamstring strain.
Rondo missed a pair of games earlier in the month due to a hamstring injury, though it doesn't sound like this latest issue will keep him from taking the court Thursday. In seven games this month, he's averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.9 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.