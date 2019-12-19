Rondo is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a left hamstring strain.

Rondo missed a pair of games earlier in the month due to a hamstring injury, though it doesn't sound like this latest issue will keep him from taking the court Thursday. In seven games this month, he's averaging 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.9 minutes.