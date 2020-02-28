Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Productive as starter
Rondo contributed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-86 win at Golden State.
Rondo started for the first time since Jan. 11 and produced a solid outing as the team's floor general in a comfortable win. Despite his good showing here, Rondo is widely expected to head back to the bench once LeBron James (groin) is available again -- something that could happen as early as Saturday at Memphis.
