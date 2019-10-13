Rondo recorded just one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 91-77 preseason loss to the Nets.

Rondo did his best Tony Snell impression, failing to score in 16 minutes during what was an embarrassing loss for the Lakers. It was only a preseason game but nonetheless, the Lakers struggled mightily. Rondo appears as though he is going to be the starting point guard which could lead people to think he is a valuable fantasy asset. Given his recent seasons, this is far from a certainty. He will have nights where he turns in a vintage performance but across the season he is more likely a waiver wire guy with an upside in assists.