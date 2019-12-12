Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Questionable again Friday
Rondo (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Rondo strained his left hamstring last week and has missed the past two games as a result. He'll likely test the issue out during pregame warmups before a determination is made regarding his availability. Should Rondo remain sidelined, Alex Caruso would likely benefit from increased run.
