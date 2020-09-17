Rondo is questionable for Friday's Game 1 against the Nuggets due to back spasms.
This is significant news for the Lakers, as Rondo had established himself as the third-most important player on the team during the series against the Rockets. If he ends up sidelined for Game 1, we would likely see more usage for the likes of Alex Caruso, J.R. Smith and Kyle Kuzma.
