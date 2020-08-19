Rondo (thumb) is considered questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

The veteran point guard was medically cleared ahead of Game 1, but the Lakers kept him inactive after he missed the previous five weeks with a fractured right thumb. Rondo was able to practice Monday, but if he plays Thursday, he may still have some rust to shake off. During the regular season, Rondo averaged 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.