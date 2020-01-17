Rondo (finger) participated at Friday's practice and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Coach Frank Vogel said the veteran point guard looked good Friday, but his availability remains up in the air as he deals with a fractured right ring finger. Rondo was expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 days after being diagnosed with the injury Tuesday, and there's a chance he can retake the court in Houston. Quinn Cook would again be in line for increased run if Rondo is unable to suit up.