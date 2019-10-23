Rondo (calf) is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sports reports.

Rondo was also questionable heading into Tuesday's opener, which he did not enter, so his status is something to monitor over the next two days. The Lakers are expected to have Alex Caruso back against the Jazz, so even if Rondo is ultimately held out, they'll have a bit more depth at point guard.