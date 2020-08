Rondo (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.

Rondo was originally listed as doubtful, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's Game 5. He has yet to play in the bubble and the Lakers may opt to keep him on the shelf as they're expected to close out the series against the Trail Blazers, who are without Damian Lillard (knee).