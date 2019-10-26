Rondo (calf) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Rondo has missed both of the Lakers' games thus far, and the team did not practice Saturday, so his status likely won't be clarified until after shootaround Sunday morning. Once active, Rondo figures to be a regular factor in the rotation, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he entered the starting lineup in certain matchups.

More News
Our Latest Stories