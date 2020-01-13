Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Questionable to play Monday
Rondo (finger) is questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland.
Rondo had his first start in nine days, and despite straining a finger in the first half, he still turned in his second double-double of the season. The 33-year-old is averaging 21.6 minutes and 7.6 points over 27 games this season.
