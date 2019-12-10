Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Questionable to play Wednesday
Rondo (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.
Rondo missed Sunday's win over the Timberwolves with a strained left hamstring, but the questionable designation implies that it's not something the Lakers expect will sideline him for too long. In the event that he is held out again, Alex Caruso would be in position to benefit most.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...