Rondo (hamstring) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.

Rondo missed Sunday's win over the Timberwolves with a strained left hamstring, but the questionable designation implies that it's not something the Lakers expect will sideline him for too long. In the event that he is held out again, Alex Caruso would be in position to benefit most.

