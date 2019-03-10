Rondo supplied four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.

Rondo offered his typically strong production as a facilitator and on the boards, but yet another poor shooting performance led to his third four-point tally of the last four games. The mercurial veteran is shooting just 36.1 percent overall across five March contests, but he's managed to offset those struggles to an extent by also posting 9.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over that span. While he's difficult to trust offensively from game to game, it appears Rondo will continue seeing plenty of minutes in the ongoing absence of Lonzo Ball (ankle), who's now to miss at least two more weeks as per latest reports.