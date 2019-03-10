Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Quiet offensively versus old squad
Rondo supplied four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.
Rondo offered his typically strong production as a facilitator and on the boards, but yet another poor shooting performance led to his third four-point tally of the last four games. The mercurial veteran is shooting just 36.1 percent overall across five March contests, but he's managed to offset those struggles to an extent by also posting 9.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals over that span. While he's difficult to trust offensively from game to game, it appears Rondo will continue seeing plenty of minutes in the ongoing absence of Lonzo Ball (ankle), who's now to miss at least two more weeks as per latest reports.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Contributes as facilitator•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Triple-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Hands out 16 dimes in start•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Muted production Thursday•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...