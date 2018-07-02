Rondo agreed Monday to a one-year, $9 million contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Rondo joins an ever growing cast of one-year signings for the Lakers, who continue to load up on playmakers to help out new superstar addition LeBron James. However, the one-year deals also leave roster flexibility for next season, when the Lakers are expected to be in contention for a couple more max players. Rondo, specifically, is coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 26.2 minutes. He doesn't bring the shooting that you'd like to have alongside James, but his ability to get others involved is near the top of the league. The Lakers do have prized second-year point guard Lonzo Ball still in the fold as well, so at this point, it appears Rondo could have to settle for a reserve role if no more moves are made by the organization.