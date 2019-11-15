Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Remains on minutes restriction
Rondo will play Friday against the Kings but will be limited to 20 minutes of action, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
A calf strain prevented Rondo from making his season debut until Tuesday against the Suns. He played just 14 minutes in that game and sat out Wednesday against the Warriors but could be in line for a slightly increased role Friday.
