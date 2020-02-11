Rondo provided 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 125-100 win over the Suns.

Rondo remains a volatile fantasy target for the Lakers, mostly because LeBron James' role as a floor general doesn't leave much room for a point guard to thrive. When he gets enough time on the floor, the potential is there for Rondo to ramp it up as he did on Monday, drilling four threes on the way to a respectable stat line. Even though his +22 plus-minus led the team on Monday, the veteran's viability as an every-day fantasy play is still a negative-EV proposition.