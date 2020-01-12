Rondo sustained a strained fourth finger on his right hand during Saturday's win over the Thunder and is considered day-to-day, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The veteran point guard apparently suffered the injury during the first half, but he still had 21 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes. X-rays came back negative and it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but it's nonetheless poor timing with LeBron James (illness), Danny Green (hip) and Anthony Davis (back) all missing Saturday's contest. Rondo's status for Monday's game against the Cavaliers remains up in the air.