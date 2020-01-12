Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Scores 21 despite finger injury
Rondo sustained a strained fourth finger on his right hand during Saturday's win over the Thunder and is considered day-to-day, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The veteran point guard apparently suffered the injury during the first half, but he still had 21 points (10-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes. X-rays came back negative and it doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but it's nonetheless poor timing with LeBron James (illness), Danny Green (hip) and Anthony Davis (back) all missing Saturday's contest. Rondo's status for Monday's game against the Cavaliers remains up in the air.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.