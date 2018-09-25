Rondo is expected to begin the season as the Lakers' starting point guard over Lonzo Ball, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

McMenamin broke the news during an interview on ESPN radio Tuesday, stating that coach Luke Walton has apparently already made up his mind. "Walton told me today that Rajon Rondo will be the Lakers' starting point guard to start the year," McMenamin said. While Ball was just cleared for full contact earlier in the week after offseason knee surgery, the prevailing belief was that the 2017 No. 2 overall pick would be the starter over the 32-year-old Rondo, who played well in New Orleans last season but now joins his sixth team in five seasons. Of course, nothing is set in stone at this point, and it's certainly possible Ball could reclaim the job during the regular season once he proves he's back up to speed. Regardless, the situation is something to keep a close eye on -- both players averaged at least seven assists per game last season.