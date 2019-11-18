Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Shoots efficiently off bench
Rondo posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 122-101 win over the Hawks.
Rondo was one of eight Lakers to reach double figures in scoring in a game in which Los Angeles led from wire to wire. The blowout nature of the contest resulted in some elevated playing time for Rondo, who had previously been held under 20 minutes in his prior two appearances. He's still best viewed as an assists streamer rather than a must-roster player in most fantasy leagues, especially while the Lakers continue to use LeBron James as their starting point guard.
