Rondo (hamstring) was upgraded to probable for Friday's game in Miami, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rondo was originally considered questionable after missing the last two games with the left hamstring strain, but he's now on track to retake the court Friday. The veteran point guard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.9 minutes this season.