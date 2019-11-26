Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Solid line in win
Rondo amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes Monday against San Antonio.
Rondo reached double figures for the second-straight game while providing another solid line. Since returning from a nine-game absence to begin the season, Rondo's contributing 9.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.7 minutes. While his totals are solid, they likely won't make the cut in the majority of season-long leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...