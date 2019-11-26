Rondo amassed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes Monday against San Antonio.

Rondo reached double figures for the second-straight game while providing another solid line. Since returning from a nine-game absence to begin the season, Rondo's contributing 9.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 21.7 minutes. While his totals are solid, they likely won't make the cut in the majority of season-long leagues.