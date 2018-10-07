Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Starting Saturday
Rondo (rest) will start Saturday's contest against the Clippers.
Rondo was given Thursday's game off for rest, but will re-join his usual spot in the starting five Saturday. With Lebron James (rest) out, Rondo should take on a huge ballhandling responsibility while he's in the game.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Posts 11 assists, seven boards•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Set to start at point guard•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will start to begin season•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Reaches agreement with Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Limited by groin issues in Game 5 loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.