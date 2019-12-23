Rondo will start at point guard in Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The veteran point guard will start in place of LeBron James, who's nursing injured ribs. It will be Rondo's first time with the first unit the season. Despite struggling with myriad injuries, he's had a successful year thus far and is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.6 minutes per game.