Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Starting Sunday
Rondo will start at point guard in Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
The veteran point guard will start in place of LeBron James, who's nursing injured ribs. It will be Rondo's first time with the first unit the season. Despite struggling with myriad injuries, he's had a successful year thus far and is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...