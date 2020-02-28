Rondo is in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

With LeBron James out due to a sore groin, Rondo will make his first start since Jan. 11, when he logged 33 minutes of action and posted a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. In his other start Dec. 22, Rondo managed five points and dished out eight assists in 28 minutes.