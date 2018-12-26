Rondo turned in 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Rondo was integral to the Lakers' efforts, particularly after LeBron James exited the game for good in the third quarter due to a groin injury. The veteran took over as the primary ball handler in James' absence and turned in one of his trademark efforts as a facilitator, while also posting a strong shooting performance in his own right. Rondo's scoring and assist totals were his best since Nov. 3, and they notably came in his only his third back from an extended absence due to a hand injury. If James is forced to miss additional games, Rondo's usage rate could certainly remain elevated in his absence.