Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Steps up in holiday blowout
Rondo turned in 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Rondo was integral to the Lakers' efforts, particularly after LeBron James exited the game for good in the third quarter due to a groin injury. The veteran took over as the primary ball handler in James' absence and turned in one of his trademark efforts as a facilitator, while also posting a strong shooting performance in his own right. Rondo's scoring and assist totals were his best since Nov. 3, and they notably came in his only his third back from an extended absence due to a hand injury. If James is forced to miss additional games, Rondo's usage rate could certainly remain elevated in his absence.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...