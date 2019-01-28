Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Strong as facilitator in win
Rondo contributed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Despite logging a game-high amount of minutes and the Lakers being down Kyle Kuzma (hip) in addition to LeBron James (groin) and Lonzo Ball (ankle), Rondo still remained relatively quiet on the offensive end. However, he made up for it with some of his trademark stellar work as a facilitator, racking up double-digit assists for the second time in as many games since returning from injury. Rondo clearly has free rein in terms of playing time while filling in during Ball's absence, so his fantasy value is currently robust across all formats.
