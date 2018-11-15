Rondo sustained a broken right hand in Wednesday's 126 -117 win over the Trail Blazers and will be out at least two weeks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rondo fractured the third metacarpal of his hand in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes. Though he's been a key rotation cog for the Lakers, Rondo's fantasy value was already trending downward with Lonzo Ball having claimed the starting point guard gig after opening the campaign in a bench role. With a multi-game absence on tap, Rondo looks like a prime drop candidate in most formats. While Rondo is sidelined, Ball should benefit from a bump in minutes, while Brandon Ingram, Lance Stephenson and Josh Hart could see additional opportunities to control the ball when Ball is resting on the bench.