Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Suffers fractured hand
Rondo sustained a broken right hand in Wednesday's 126 -117 win over the Trail Blazers and will be out at least two weeks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rondo fractured the third metacarpal of his hand in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes. Though he's been a key rotation cog for the Lakers, Rondo's fantasy value was already trending downward with Lonzo Ball having claimed the starting point guard gig after opening the campaign in a bench role. With a multi-game absence on tap, Rondo looks like a prime drop candidate in most formats. While Rondo is sidelined, Ball should benefit from a bump in minutes, while Brandon Ingram, Lance Stephenson and Josh Hart could see additional opportunities to control the ball when Ball is resting on the bench.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Nears triple-double off bench•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Plays 29 minutes off bench•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will enter bench role•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Handed three-game ban•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Could face discipline for altercation•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in starting assignment•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...