Rondo recorded four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, five steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.

Rondo finished with a season high in steals while handing out at least five dimes for the third time in the last four games. Though Rondo does turn in a total dud every once in a while, he's still a decent source of assists at the very least. Furthermore, he continues to earn more minutes than fellow backup guard Alex Caruso more often than not.