Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Swipes five versus Boston
Rondo recorded four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, five steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.
Rondo finished with a season high in steals while handing out at least five dimes for the third time in the last four games. Though Rondo does turn in a total dud every once in a while, he's still a decent source of assists at the very least. Furthermore, he continues to earn more minutes than fellow backup guard Alex Caruso more often than not.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.