Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Takes another step forward
Rondo (hand) has been cleared for contact progression, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Although Rondo hasn't yet been cleared to play just yet, he's continuing to inch closer towards a return. He's been sidelined for nine games since undergoing surgery on his right hand and figures to miss at least a few more before getting back on the court.
