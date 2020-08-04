Coach Frank Vogel intimated that Rondo (thumb) will join the Lakers in the bubble "very soon" and that the point guard will be traveling to Florida Wednesday to spend sometime outside of the bubble before entering, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Rondo isn't expected to get back on the floor until late August or early September, but he'll join the bubble before that to presumably do rehab work and eventually practice with the team. A more concrete timetable for his return will likely emerge once team doctors can take a better look at his thumb to see how he's progressing. In the meantime, expect Alex Caruso, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith to continue seeing expanded roles in the backcourt.