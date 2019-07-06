Rondo has agreed on a two-year deal to return to the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Injuries limited the veteran to just 46 games (29 starts) with the Lakers last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes. Chances are, he'll see a similar role in 2018-19.