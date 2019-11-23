Play

Rondo was ejected from Friday's game against the Thunder after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Rondo was tossed in the fourth quarter of a tightly-contested ballgame. He finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and two steals over 18 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories