Rondo (calf) is expected to play Tuesday against the Suns if he makes it through shootaround without suffering any setbacks, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

While Rondo is still officially questionable, he appears on track to make his 2019-20 season debut. The Lakers have taken things slowly with the veteran point guard during his rehab, so if he is cleared to play, expect Rondo's minutes to be carefully monitored.