Rondo finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt),12 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

Rondo churned out a vintage performance Monday, taking advantage of a number of injuries. Brandon Ingram (shoulder) was missing here and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) left the game with an ankle injury. Rondo is terrible from a reality perspective but as long as the minutes are there, he should be rostered in 12-team leagues. Owners should temper their expectations and be ready to drop if he goes back to a bench role moving forward.