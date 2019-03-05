Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Triple-doubles in Monday's loss
Rondo finished with 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt),12 assists, 10 rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
Rondo churned out a vintage performance Monday, taking advantage of a number of injuries. Brandon Ingram (shoulder) was missing here and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) left the game with an ankle injury. Rondo is terrible from a reality perspective but as long as the minutes are there, he should be rostered in 12-team leagues. Owners should temper their expectations and be ready to drop if he goes back to a bench role moving forward.
