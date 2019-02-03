Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Two boards shy of triple-double
Rondo recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Warriors.
Rondo has logged a double-double in three of the last five games while tallying double-digit dimes four times. He has also swiped one steal in each of the last five games, stepping up on both ends with Lonzo Ball (ankle) sidelined and LeBron James (rest) appearing in only one of these recent bouts. James is likely to commandeer control of the offense going forward now that he is healthy, but Rondo is still likely to keep producing well-rounded counting stats for at least the next few weeks while Ball is out.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Double-digit dimes in loss•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Strong as facilitator in win•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Highly productive in return•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will play Thursday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will be game-time call•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...