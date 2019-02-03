Rondo recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Warriors.

Rondo has logged a double-double in three of the last five games while tallying double-digit dimes four times. He has also swiped one steal in each of the last five games, stepping up on both ends with Lonzo Ball (ankle) sidelined and LeBron James (rest) appearing in only one of these recent bouts. James is likely to commandeer control of the offense going forward now that he is healthy, but Rondo is still likely to keep producing well-rounded counting stats for at least the next few weeks while Ball is out.