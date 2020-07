Rondo (thumb) underwent successful surgery Thursday, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

Rondo fractured the thumb during practice on Sunday, and while he's still expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, the hope is that he could be back in the rotation sometime around the start of the second round of the playoffs. Already down Avery Bradley (personal), the Lakers' backcourt depth will be especially thin until Rondo is cleared to return.