Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Upgraded to probable
Rondo (calf) is now probable for Tuesday's game against Phoneix, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Rondo successfully made it through shootaround and remains on track to make his season debut Tuesday evening. He should gain official clearance closer to tip.
