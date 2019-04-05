Rondo supplied 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Rondo wasn't at his sharpest offensively, although he did enjoy some elevated usage due to the slew of absences on the first unit. Rondo has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of the three games Kyle Kuzma (foot) has currently missed and has produced double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests. The veteran point guard has logged over 30 minutes in two of those contests a well, and he should continue seeing a robust allotment of playing time for the final three games of the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...