Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Well-balanced line in loss
Rondo supplied 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 108-90 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Rondo wasn't at his sharpest offensively, although he did enjoy some elevated usage due to the slew of absences on the first unit. Rondo has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of the three games Kyle Kuzma (foot) has currently missed and has produced double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests. The veteran point guard has logged over 30 minutes in two of those contests a well, and he should continue seeing a robust allotment of playing time for the final three games of the campaign.
