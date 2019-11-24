Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Well-rounded line in win
Rondo had 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 109-108 win at Memphis.
Rondo had a strong performance across the board and while he's not expected to see an uptick on his minutes any time soon, he continues to do enough to remain fantasy relevant while playing close to 25 minutes on a nightly basis. He will aim to produce another strong effort Monday on the road against the Spurs.
