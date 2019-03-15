Rondo totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and a steal over 30 minutes in the Lakers' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Rondo was productive once again, filling the stat sheet in Thursday's loss. With Lonzo Ball (ankle) done for the season and Brandon Ingram (shoulder) still out, Rondo will continue to enjoy starting point guard duties for the Lakers. He makes an interesting daily option before his price inevitably jumps.