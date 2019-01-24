Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will be game-time call
Rondo (hand) will be a game-time call for Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Rondo, himself, said he wanted to make his return earlier this week, so it seems fairly likely that the veteran will be available Thursday, though a final decision won't come until closer to game-time. Rondo indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect to face a minutes restriction, and coach Luke Walton added Thursday that if Rondo does take the floor against Minnesota, he'd likely do so as the starter at point guard.
