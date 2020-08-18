Rondo (thumb) has been medically cleared to play but will remain inactive for Tuesday's Game 1 against Portland, Jared Greenberg of NBATV reports.

Originally given a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline, Rondo's fractured thumb appears to have healed ahead of schedule, but the Lakers will exercise caution in re-introducing the veteran to the mix. Rondo did not play in any of the team's eight seeding games, and he logged his first full practice Monday. Rondo should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's Game 2.