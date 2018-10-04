Rondo will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup with the Kings for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are attempting to keep Rondo as fresh as possible for the regular season, so he'll get the night off Thursday for rest. Joining Rondo on the sidelines will be fellow guard Lonzo Ball (knee), so Los Angeles will be short on bodies in the backcourt. As a result, Brandon Ingram is expected to start at point guard, while Lance Stephenson is set to operate as his backup. Alex Caruso should get minutes at the position as well.