Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will be rested Thursday
Rondo will sit out Thursday's preseason matchup with the Kings for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are attempting to keep Rondo as fresh as possible for the regular season, so he'll get the night off Thursday for rest. Joining Rondo on the sidelines will be fellow guard Lonzo Ball (knee), so Los Angeles will be short on bodies in the backcourt. As a result, Brandon Ingram is expected to start at point guard, while Lance Stephenson is set to operate as his backup. Alex Caruso should get minutes at the position as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Posts 11 assists, seven boards•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Set to start at point guard•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will start to begin season•
-
Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Reaches agreement with Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Limited by groin issues in Game 5 loss•
-
Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Delivers a delicacy of delicious dimes Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.