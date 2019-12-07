Lakers' Rajon Rondo: Will not return Friday
Rondo will not return to Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left hamstring strain, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The severity of Rondo's injury is unknown, but he will be held out for the remainder of the game as a result. His status for Sunday's tilt against the Timberwolves is uncertain at this time.
