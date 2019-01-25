Rondo (hand) will play in Thursday's tilt against Minnesota, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rondo hasn't played in almost a month since suffering his injury but he's expected to return to the starting lineup and see his typical role. He'd been averaging 24.4 minutes prior to the injury and could see more than that Thursday while fellow point guard Lonzo Ball (ankle) is out.

